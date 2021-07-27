The sheep trade is starting off the week relatively steady, although factories have moved to ease quotes from late last week with base prices ranging from €6.00-6.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling is on a base price of €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance bonus for lambs – which is back 10c/kg from late last week.

While Irish Country Meats (ICM) is on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus – which is also back 10c/kg from late last week.

Top prices going by reports appear to be ranging from €6.30–6.40/kg – with supplies continuing to remain tight and with a large number of lighter lambs drafted for slaughter over the last few weeks – it should mean supplies remain tight.

The ewe trade remains strong, although Kildare Chilling eased its base price for ewes by 10c/kg to €3.20c/kg, while ICM remains at €3.30c/kg.

Top prices for ewes reportedly range from €3.30-3.50/kg.

‘Sheep supplies to remain tight’

Speaking about the sheep trade at present, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said: “The trade is holding firm, with prices topping €6.30-6.40/kg for lambs.

“Supplies are tight and look to stay that way for the foreseeable. I’d urge farmers not to panic in light of factories trying to pull prices back further.

“There is still a strong demand there and with the store lamb trade kicking into gear, I’d be saying head to the mart – especially with ewe lambs as there is a strong farmer interest for ewe lambs.”

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

ICM: 600c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: