Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Hill Committee chairman Flor McCarthy has expressed concerns about recreational users not abiding by the ‘Countryside Code’ during the recent spell of good weather and is calling for an indemnity policy.

“We have seen a huge increase in recreational users in recent weeks, as people holiday at home and take advantage of the good weather,” he said.

“IFA is, and always has been, in favour of recreational walking, but the farmer can’t carry a financial risk from this activity.

“The insurance / indemnity issue is ongoing for farmers. Details of a pilot insurance policy have been discussed. However, currently, nothing is in place to provide farmers with indemnification,” he added.

Pilot indemnity policy

The IFA has said that the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, must ensure the proposed pilot insurance policy is implemented without delay.

“We have always supported the process, but we feel the progress is far too slow at this stage,” McCarthy added.

Flor McCarthy said that while it is encouraging that people are getting out on hills and exercising on the various dedicated trails, IFA is reminding hillwalkers that they must respect farmers’ property and abide by the Comhairle na Tuaithe ‘Countryside Code’.

“This includes a stipulation that dogs cannot be taken onto trails whether they are on a lead or not,” he added.

Dogs on Coillte land

The association has also said that it has learned that dogs are wandering off Coillte and National Parks and Wildlife (NPWS) trails onto private land.

The IFA Hill chairman said that people are welcome to use the dedicated and agreed walks throughout the country.

“However, they must observe the rules, including the exclusion of dogs.”

Flor McCarthy said the commitment in the Programme for Government to expand the walks scheme to 80 trails was welcome.

“But no progress has been made to date. The minister must ensure this expansion of the walks scheme progresses at once,” he concluded.