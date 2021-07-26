The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced the appointment of Michael Farrelly as the organisation’s new executive director.

The appointee will commence in the position on Monday, August 9.

According to the organisation, Farrelly has worked in the agricultural machinery industry for the last number of years.

He previously worked with Philip Farrelly and Partners, Danske Bank and more recently was sales and operations manager with Meath Farm Machinery.

“With a strong commercial and business background, Michael brings with him knowledge and expertise that will help develop the association to meet the evolving needs of its members and the machinery trade in Ireland,” the association says.

Continuing, the FTMTA said that it is committed to working on behalf of its members and to represent the agricultural farm tractor and machinery trade at the highest level.

Commenting, FTMTA president Diarmuid Claridge said:

“On behalf of the association and the executive board I extend a warm welcome to Michael.

“Michael’s skills and knowledge will be pivotal in the growth of the association and the future services we provide to our members. I look forward to working closely with Michael over the coming months.”

Farrelly himself also commented, stating: “I am delighted to be joining the FTMTA and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“The FTMTA membership range from world leading machinery brands, Ireland’s own indigenous machinery manufacturers who are winning on the world stage and other home-grown companies such as dealerships and distributors, who are the backbone of the Irish economy.

“The world we live in is changing rapidly. Climate action, advancing technology and the way people work are all challenges and opportunities – and I look forward to helping our members navigate their way through these exciting times,” Farrelly concluded.