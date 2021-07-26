A Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning has been put in place by Met Éireann – with spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions expected.

Issued by the national meteorological office at 11:14a.m this morning (Monday, July 26), the warning came into effect at 12:00p.m today and will remain in place until 5:00a.m tomorrow.

The rain and thunderstorm warning will affect the full country.

According to Met Éireann, thunderstorms and heavy showers will develop today over the western half of the country, moving eastwards this evening where they will continue tonight. Localised downpours will lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, an advisory for heavy thundery showers for Ireland has also come into effect.

Issued yesterday evening, the national meteorological office notes that a cold front crossing the country this afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding, Met Éireann adds.

Areas especially at risk are Leinster and east Munster this evening and tonight. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become widespread again during Wednesday.

Meanwhile, looking to tomorrow, showery rain will linger across northern and eastern counties with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers developing elsewhere, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21° in moderate northwest winds.

Tomorrow night will be a fresh night with scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in Atlantic coastal counties.

Minimum temperatures of 10° to 13° are forecast in moderate west or southwest winds.