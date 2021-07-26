Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is to address a major UN food systems summit on Ireland’s role in being one of the global leaders in sustainable food production.

At the summit, which will take place in Rome, Italy, the minister will also outline some of the key measures contained within the new Food Vision 2030 strategy for Ireland’s food sector.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the strategy is a framework for the agri-food sector that revolves around four high-level missions:

A Climate Smart, Environmentally Sustainable Agri-Food Sector;

Viable and Resilient Primary Producers with Enhanced Well-being;

Food that is Safe, Nutritious and Appealing, Trusted and Valued at Home and Abroad;

An Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Sector, driven by Technology and Talent. These are underpinned by a series of key goals and actions designed to achieve a system-wide transformation over the next 10 years.

Commenting ahead of the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit, at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Minister McConalogue said: “The bedrock of our pioneering and innovative agri-food sector is our farmers, fishers and food producers as well as our processing sector.

“Each of these are constantly evolving and advancing their ambitions to drive ambition in our sector,” he said.

“I am delighted that the government has approved the publication of the new strategy for the agri-food sector, Food Vision 2030 – A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems.

“The strategy, which was developed by a committee of agri-food stakeholders, envisages a transformational pathway to a position of world leadership in ‘Sustainable Food Systems’ by dealing with the three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

“I particularly welcome the food-systems, mission-based approach proposed by the committee.

“The report will be officially launched in the coming weeks and I am confident it will be a robust roadmap for our sector for the next decade.”

Minister McConalogue concluded, “I travel to Rome to represent everyone of Ireland’s farmers, fishers and food producers at the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit, with a message that Ireland’s agri-food sector is committed to the pathway to Sustainable Food Systems.

“I know that Ireland’s experience of two decades of producing pioneering food strategies will be of interest internationally.”