After a challenging spring and early summer, some farmers chose to harvest first-cut silage early and aim for a third cut later in the year.

This year had a late spring on most farms, which lead to reduced growth rates early in the season. Around the time first cuts would usually be harvested, rain was forecast.

With a break in the weather, some farmers chose to harvest their first cut early – this meant some first cuts were smaller than farmers would have liked.

Because of this, many of these farmers are now planning on harvesting a third cut to boost fodder supplies.

Third-cut silage

Many farms have already harvested or are close to harvesting second-cut silage. If you are planning on harvesting a third cut of silage, here is the fertiliser that is required.

You need to spread between 60-70 units of nitrogen (N)/ac. If you have a large amount clover in the sward, this figure can be reduced.

It is important not to forget that phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) offtakes from second-cut need to be replaced. The most efficient way to do this is from your slurry.

Apply 1,500-2,000gal/ac, as soon as possible after second-cut has been harvested, to replace Ps and Ks.

Extended grazing

If you are not making another crop of silage, it is still important that you replace the P and K that has been removed from making silage.

Instead of spreading 60-70 units of N, this should be reduced to 40-50 units.

If accessible, this land should be reintroduced to the milking platform to extend your grazing season.

Adding this land to the grazing platform will reduce the stocking rate and help you to continue grazing as growth slows.