The advantage of autumn-calving is that you can calve outside, but there are so many variables. It is not a straightforward case of wet weather dictating indoors and dry weather meaning outdoors.

Autumn-calving

Autumn-calving cows offer farmers the opportunity to calve cows at grass rather than in sheds. This reduces the need for silage feeding and bedding.

If you choose to calve at grass, it is important that there is easy access to a shed for when assistance is needed.

Consider grazing by day and housing by night, as the majority of cows will calve at night. If weather takes a turn you should house cows for calving.

If you have cows calving to a stock bull with an unknown reliability, you should consider calving in the shed.

Similarly with heifers, this is all new to them; calving heifers in the shed rather than at grass will be safer for both man and beast.

Minimise stress and bacterial exposure

In the lead up to calving cows should be provided with a clean, comfortable and dry environment in which to calve.

Advertisement

Minimise stress and ensure the udder and teats are exposed to low levels of disease-causing bacteria when the cow is lying during calving. Ensure all flooring areas are non-slip with good grip.

Regularly remove dung or change the straw bedding from pens to avoid build-up of cow and calf disease-causing bacteria.

Calving pens

Ideally, all cows should calve in individual calving pens. But this is not always possible on a lot of farms.

If you are using individual calving pens. It is important that they are clean between calvings, to minimise the spread of bacteria.