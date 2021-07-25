Dairy processor Aurivo has named a guide dog group as its charity partner for 2021, it has confirmed.

Aurivo will partner with Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind over the next 12 months, which will see Aurivo employees organise fundraising events for the charity.

The funds will sponsor a puppy that will be trained to help those who are visually impaired or children with autism.

“The money raised will allow us to sponsor a puppy at the start of their training journey, who will one day become a life-changing companion for someone within our community.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and we look forward to helping them to continue to deliver their service to those who need them,” said Donal Tierney, Aurivo chief executive.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind have been in operation for over 40 years. All their services are offered free of charge, despite their €5 million in annual bills.

“By sponsoring the training of one of our puppies, [Aurivo] has committed to making a difference by enabling a person who is vision impaired or a family of a child with autism to actively participate in their community,” said John Burke, the charity’s corporate partnership manager.

Last year, Aurivo partnered with the Irish Wheelchair Association and raised some €40,000 for that charity.

Aurivo’s ‘Charity of the year’ is part of the processor’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Origin Green Sustainability Strategy, it said.