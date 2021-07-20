Aurivo and Arrabawn have become the latest processors to announce their June milk prices – with both co-ops deciding to hold their respective prices for last month’s milk.

Aurivo has announced its decision to pay 35.75c/L including VAT and standard bonuses.

This is unchanged from the previous month’s price.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn will once again pay its suppliers a June price of 35.8c/L including bonuses and VAT.

This follows on from the previous announcements of other milk processors last week.

On Friday (July 16) Dairygold announced that it has held its price offering from last month’s figure, meaning its price will be 35.75c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

On Wednesday, Kerry Group revealed that it was holding its price from last month, stating: “Our Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies is 35c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.”

On Monday (July 12), Glanbia also held its price for June supplies, confirming that it will pay its milk suppliers 35.6c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for June of 35.18c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

On Friday, July 9, Lakeland Dairies became the first processor to reveal its price, deciding to hold it.

“In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for June at 36c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

“In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for June at 29.2p/L,” a statement from the processor said.