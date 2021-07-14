Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for June – revealing its decision to hold its current price for last month’s supplies.

In a brief statement today (Wednesday, July 14) a spokesperson for the group said:

“Our Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies is 35c/L including VAT at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.”

This converts to a figure of 38.44c/L including VAT at EU standard constituents of 3.40% protein and 4.20% butterfat.

“Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for June, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 38.08c/L,” the spokesperson added.

Kerry Group is the third processor to reveal its milk price to date. On Monday, Glanbia said it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6c/L including VAT for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for June of 35.18c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the May base price, the processor notes.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and co-op “Share of GI Profit” payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for June creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 38.83c/L.

Meanwhile, last Friday (July 9) Lakeland Dairies became the first processor to announce its milk price for June supplies, stating:

“The Board of Lakeland Dairies has held the co-operative’s milk price for June.

“In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for June at 36c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

“In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for June at 29.2p/L.”