The climate bill has been “compromised” by the “last minute” government amendments introduced last week, according to the Social Democrats.

On Friday (July 9) in the Seanad, the government introduced a series of amendments to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will be voted on in the Dáil today (Wednesday, July 14).

The amendments give the environment minister “the ability, through regulation, to designate how the carbon budgets are accounted for and how the removals and the emissions reductions on the sinks are accounted for through this process”, according to Eamon Ryan.

‘Work around our international obligations’

According to Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, “serious questions must now be asked about the real intent driving these changes”.

“These government amendments attempt to undo all the hard work we, in the opposition, have done to campaign for a stronger, more responsive climate action bill – and all at the very last minute,” the deputy claimed.

“Their amendments not only weaken the language in the bill, they also attempt to work around our international obligations when setting out carbon budgets and when calculating what emissions to include in each budget.

“They are a departure from scientific methodologies that are well established by climate scientists. Instead it will now be open to the government, which is routinely intensely lobbied by interest groups, to control how emissions are calculated.

“It is beyond me why the Minister for Environment could agree to these changes.”

The deputy said she has submitted amendments which would “put science front and centre” in the response to climate change.

She said they would “ensure the government must comply with the Paris Agreement, and other European and international obligations, when drafting carbon budgets and emissions targets”.

“I hope the government will accept my amendments and explain why they sought such last-minute changes in the most anti-democratic way,” the deputy added.

“Serious questions must now be asked about the real intent driving these changes and whether the government is really committed to tackling climate change.”

Legislation ‘being rushed through’

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, July 13), the deputy was critical of the bill being “the subject of a very short debate” today.

“Fundamental changes were made in the Seanad just last week and the legislation is now being rushed through,” she said.

“The changes and amendments that were made changed the bill from being something that was meant to be science-driven and evidence-driven to something that is now politically-driven.

“That is unacceptable and represents a slap in the face to the people, the committee members and the experts, all of whom gave evidence and their time to ensure that we got a very robust bill.

“The government has completely undermined that.”