Irish Rural Link (IRL) – the national network representing the interest of rural communities – is today (Wednesday, July 14), attending the Department of Social Protection annual pre-budget forum.

IRL has said that Budget 2022 must put adequate financial supports in place to ensure an inclusive and regionally balanced recovery from the pandemic.

In a statement, the organisation said: “We cannot return to the recovery style of the financial crises which created a two-tier economy and society.

“Those who have been impacted the most from the pandemic, those working in the tourism and hospitality sector and young people, must be supported to gain new employment.”

IRL said measures must now also be put in place to reach those who were unemployed prior to the pandemic and make sure they are included in the recovery.

Rural incomes

IRL said that income inadequacy continues to be higher in rural areas, especially for those in receipt of social welfare payments and those in low-paid or minimum wage employment, when compared to urban counterparts.

The statement continues: “The Just Transition Fund must be increased to support those who have or will lose their jobs to upskill or reskill and move promptly into new employment.

“The impact of recent increases in energy and fuel prices will be felt most by those living in rural areas and on low incomes.”

The organisation has said that many of these households are already experiencing fuel and energy poverty and are now at risk of being pushed further into poverty.

According to IRL, ring-fencing of carbon tax must ensure that these households are reached first, with supports for making the necessary changes to home heating systems and retrofitting of homes.

“Budget 2022 must be rural and poverty proofed and contain a commitment to regional equity and the prevention of urban bias, which compromises not just the social and environmental pillars of sustainability, but also the capacity of regional economies to utilise their potential and adapt to current and future challenges,” IRL concluded.