Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for the full country as sweltering conditions continue across Ireland this week.

Issued at 8:53a.m this morning (Tuesday, July 20), the alert will be valid from 1:00p.m today through to 9:00a.m on Friday (July 23).

In its high temperature warning, the national meteorological office said that high temperatures will continue this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

“Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27° to 30° with overnight values not falling below 17° to 20°.”

In terms of the forecast for the coming days, Met Éireann said that it will be hot and mostly sunny again today.

It will stay dry for most, though there is a chance of a few heavy or possibly thundery showers breaking out in the north midlands and west through the late afternoon and evening.

Highs of 25° to 29° are expected generally for today, but it will be a few degrees less warm along coasts with light sea breezes developing, the forecaster notes.

Advertisement

Tonight will be another warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 14° to 17° degrees generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster.

It will stay dry with long clear spells but patches of mist and fog will develop again overnight in a light easterly or variable breeze.

Looking to tomorrow, Met Éireann notes that it will be dry, hot and mostly sunny on Wednesday.

Some high cloud will drift into the southwest through the afternoon, turning the sunshine more hazy here.

There’s a very slight risk of a shower in the north midlands and northwest, but most – if not all – areas staying dry. Highs of 26° to 30°, a little less warm along the south and east coast in a light southeast breeze.

Some patches of sea fog will linger through tomorrow, Met Éireann concludes.