The coming week will see very warm weather, with temperatures in the high 20s in most areas until Friday (July, 23).

Met Éireann has issued a High Temperature Advisory until that day, warning of high temperatures and very humid conditions at night.

Today (Monday, July 19), any lingering mist and fog will clear this morning to leave another very warm day with plenty of sunshine, though it will be a little cloudier along south and southwest coasts at times with some patchy cloud developing elsewhere also.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the midlands during the evening. Highest temperatures will be 24° to 29° generally but slightly less warm along northern and eastern coasts with a light onshore northeast breeze.

Tonight will see warm and humid weather with largely clear skies, though it will be cloudier along northern and southwestern coasts. Patches of mist and fog will develop in a light variable breeze. Temperatures will fall no lower than 14° to 17° generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, July 20) will be another very warm day with widespread sunshine. It will stay dry across the country though there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower developing in the evening.

Temperatures will get up to between 24° and 29° generally, but staying a few degrees less warm along coasts with sea breezes developing.

Tuesday night will be another warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 14° to 18° generally, though slightly cooler in north Ulster. It will stay dry with long clear spells but patches of mist and fog will develop again overnight in a light easterly or variable breeze.

Advertisement

Weather on Wednesday (July 21) will be a hot and dry day with widespread sunshine and just scattered patches of cloud. Temperatures will reach 25° to 29° generally, possibly higher locally, in a light southerly or variable breeze.

It will be very warm and humid again on Wednesday night with temperatures only falling back to between 15° and 18°. There will be long clear spells with some patchy cloud mainly affecting the western half of the country.

Thursday (July 22) is set to be another very warm and dry day with good spells of sunshine, though it will be a little hazier than previous days. Highest temperatures will be 24° to 28° in a light southeasterly breeze.

Thursday night will be yet another very warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 15° to 18°. It will stay largely dry with a mix of clear spells and scattered patches of cloud.

Friday (July 23) will be a generally dry day over the northern half of the country with spells of warm sunshine. However, scattered showers will develop over the southern half of the country through the day, with the potential for some thundery downpours.

It will be slightly less warm on Friday, with temperatures reaching 22° to 26° in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

In terms of farming conditions, drying and spraying conditions will be good until at least the end of the week.

All soils have positive soil moisture deficits, ranging from 9mm in parts of Connacht to 56mm in parts of the east. Over the coming week, soil moisture deficits are expected to increase. This may bring some restrictions to growth.