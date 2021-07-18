Sale champion Noggus Warrior topped the Irish Vendéen Sheep Society’s 25th annual premier sale, selling for €1,600.

According to the society, it was the largest sale and number of exhibitors the premier sale has had in recent years. The society was also delighted to hold their first sale that only had DNA parentage-verified sheep for sale.

The ram prices on the day were on average €150 more than what was seen at the 2019 sale, to settle at almost €800.

Strong prices were seen throughout the sale, but notably, six lots crossed the €1,000 mark.

Sale champion Noggus Warrior, bred by Ciaran Coughlan from Ferbane, Co. Offaly, sold for €1,600.

John Lynch took the second-highest price with Ballinascraw War and Peace at €1,450.

Quintrent Watkins, bred by Cheryl O’Brien of Co. Cork, took the third-highest price with €1,200 as the second-prize winner in the production 5*5* ram lamb class.

Cheryl also took home the reserve champion for her ram lamb Quitrent Waldon, who went on to sell for €800.

The top-priced hogget ram on the day sold at €700, again from the Noggus Vendeen flock of Ciaran Coughlan.

Rooskey Venus, a hogget ewe bred by Cavan-based breeder Eileen Foster became the top price in the female section, selling for €800.

The Ballinascraw flock of John Lynch was again in the money with his hogget ewe, Ballinascraw Vicky, selling for €780.

The production 5*5* class for ewe lambs, was won by the Killeen flock of Mark and Audrey Crowe from Co. Meath. She went on to sell to a new Vendeen breeder at €520.

Andrew Gilmore of the Cavan-based Valleyview flock took the open ewe lamb class 1st place. She sold for €500. Overall, the average female price settled at €500.

The Irish Vendeen Sheep Society wished to thank their long-term sponsors Univet, represented by Mart O’Rourke at the sale. It would also like to thank all of the exhibitors, purchasers and Roscommon Mart for their continued facilitation of the annual premier sale and for helping to make the sale the success that it was.