A circa (c.) 25.5ac roadside holding with two derelict cottages at Moor, Killenagh, Gorey, Co. Wexford, is for sale in one or more lots by online auction on Tuesday, August 10, at 3:00p.m.

The lands are located 8km south of Gorey, 3km from the coast and Riverchapel, 5km from Courtown and 6km from Ballygarrett. They come with a cattle pen and crush.

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of amenities and services. Wexford is a 30 minute drive, Enniscorthy a 20 minute drive while Dublin is a comfortable commute of one hour,” said selling agent David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“The lands have good frontage onto the public road with three access points and are currently laid out in six divisions, all of which are in grass and of good quality.

“There are two derelict residences on the lands, in need of complete renovation.”

The property is guiding as follows:

Lot 1: c. 23.8ac with derelict cottage and cattle pen: €9,000 – €10,000/ac;

Lot 2: c. 1.8ac with derelict farmhouse: €30,000 – €40,000; and

Lot 3: the entire c. 25.5ac: €250,000 – €270,000.

Land in this area generally sells for up to €10,000 – €12,000/ac and the property is going under the hammer as the owners are consolidating their lands, the agent said.

“This land would appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or someone local looking for a small site for residential development,” said the agent.

Further information is available from Quinn Property.