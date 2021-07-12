Remote working “has the potential to completely revive rural Ireland in a way not seen since electrification”, an Irish MEP has asserted.

MEP for Midlands-North West Colm Markey was speaking ahead of a webinar he is hosting on Wednesday (July 14).

Titled ‘Making Remote Work’, the webinar will focus on both the enormous opportunities and challenges posed by giving people the option to continue working in their homes or in remote hubs post-pandemic.

Vice-President Dubravka Suica, European Commissioner for Democracy and Demography, will give a keynote address and outline how remote working will form part of the EU’s long-term vision for rural areas.

The event, which is being run in association with the non-profit community group Grow Remote, will also be addressed by representatives from the world’s largest all remote company GitLab, Irish business group IBEC, the Association of Danish Small Islands and remote work SaaS platform Firstbase.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Colm Markey said:

“Remote working has the potential to completely revive rural Ireland in a way not seen since electrification.

“Allowing people to work in their homes or in remote hubs can cut out commutes, retain skilled people in rural communities, allow for a better quality of life, be an economic multiplier for our towns and villages and bring about proper, balanced regional development.

“This pandemic has brought about a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the future – and we need to get it right.”

“The move to remote work is not without its challenges. High-quality broadband, local services and ultimately a change in mind-set from employers are just some of the key issues, which need to be addressed.”

Noting that, according to GrowRemote, there are 55,000 remote jobs available in the EU at present, the MEP asked:

“What can we do to make rural Ireland an attractive place to live and work for remote job seekers and what can we do to prevent Irish workers moving abroad to work remotely?

“These are just some of the topics up for discussion on Wednesday,” he added.

“New laws are also being drawn up to give employees the legal right to request remote working and it will be an option for 20% of public sector staff.

“These are important first steps – but we need to keep up the momentum and not drift back to old ways as we come out of this pandemic. It’s time to embrace the new normal,” Markey concluded.