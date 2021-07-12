Anthelmintic resistance is a growing problem on sheep farms here in Ireland and actions need to be taken at farm level to slow this down.

Tom Coll of Teagasc said during a webinar that over the years, resistance has been detected, particularly in the white, yellow and clear drenches – with the two prescription-only products also witnessing worrying trends with regards to resistance and its effectiveness.

Anthelmintic resistance is the genetic ability of a worm to survive a dose of anthelmintics that should kill it and it is a big concern for the sheep sector here in Ireland.

Tom added that if the drench is killing 95% of the worms, then generally lamb performance is not affected; however, if it drops below 95%, then lamb performance will suffer.

There are a number of wormer products available on the market for farmers to choose from – which can be seen below.

These include:

Benzimidazole: commonly known as a white drench; Levamisole: commonly known as a yellow drench; Macrocyclic lactone: commonly known as a clear drench; Amino-acetonitrile derivative: commonly known as an orange drench (prescription-only); Spiroindole: commonly known as a purple drench (prescription-only).

Good practices to carry out on sheep farms