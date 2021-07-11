55ac of agricultural land with extensive road frontage at Fossy Upper, Timahoe, Co. Laois, is being brought to market next month.

“The property is in an excellent location, approximately 1km from the village of Timahoe; 12km from Portlaoise; 9km from Stradbally and 8km from The Swan,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

“Timahoe itself is a very attractive village having the added benefit of being within easy reach of several surrounding towns.”

Extensive road frontage

“The entire extends to circa 55ac (22.15ha) of agricultural land laid out in the one block with extensive frontage on two roads of over 1.5km,” Clive continued.

“The lands are all in grass, laid out in four main divisions, with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

“There are panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and the entire would make an ideal site for a house, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission,” Clive said.

The owners have put the land on the market as they are making alternative plans, the agent told Agriland.

“The land could suit a local farmer looking for extra ground or to set up a son or daughter. It could also appeal to hobby farmers,” the agent said.

Timahoe, which is known for its round tower with a carved Romanesque doorway, has a church; thriving primary school; heritage centre; shop; pubs; playground; and a new community cafe.

The guide price for the Fossy land is €350,000. The property will be auctioned on Wednesday, August 11, at 3.00p.m, at the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy – unless previously sold. Pre-registration is required.

Further information is available from Clive Kavanagh on: 045 433550.