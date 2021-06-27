Enjoying a stunning coastal location, this 72.4ac farm at Oldmill, Rosslare Co. Wexford, incorporates a new unfinished house. The scenic property, which has come to market as the owner is relocating abroad for retirement, will go for online auction in one or three lots on Wednesday, July 21, at 3:00p.m.

“This fabulous holding enjoys a spectacular location along the south Wexford coastline between St. Helen’s and Carne, 5km south of Rosslare harbour, 8km from Rosslare Strand and 15km from Wexford town,” said selling agent David Quinn.

“It is located along the coastal walking path between Rosslare and Carne which incorporates some of Wexford’s finest beaches.

“It is within close proximity to Rosslare Europort; St. Helen’s and Rosslare’s golf clubs; Kelly’s Hotel; equestrian facilities and numerous walks and leisure pursuits,” he said.

“Wexford town is situated along the M11 Dublin/Rosslare route and has a large range of shops, services, amenities and both primary and secondary schools and a large surrounding rural hinterland, all within two hours south of Dublin.

“The property is situated at the end of a quiet country road, opposite O’Learys guest house, leading towards Old Mill beach with good road frontage. It is in one block and runs from the coastline in a south/westerly direction.”

The farm

“The lands are laid out in a number of suitable divisions, all currently in-grass and of good quality with little waste. They are suitable for most agricultural enterprises,” David said.

“Lot 1 contains c.11.67ac, with the benefit of 300m of frontage onto the local beach and has a derelict traditional stone building that may have development potential, subject to planning permission, as well as potential for some tourist related enterprises.

“Lot 2 contains c.55.2ac and is an excellent parcel of agricultural land, currently in-grass, with the benefit of a cattle pen and handling facilities.

“Lot 3 contains c. 5.47ac with the house.

“Built in 2019, the bungalow has windows and doors installed with the outer plaster complete, ready for internal plastering. It extends to c. 200m², is east facing, with striking views towards Tusker rock,” the agent added.

“Services include a mains water and planning for a bio-cycle unit, which is not yet installed. The land also has planning for an American-style shed, with stables and horse walker,” he said.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall (3.9m x 2.5m); closet (1.2m x 1.75m); large living room/dining area (12.4m x 5.9m) with sea views and double doors to front; kitchen (4.0m x 3.2m); bedroom one (5.0m x 4.4m) with sea views and double doors to front; bedroom two (4.6m x 4.2m); bathroom (2.7m x 2.4m); inner hall one (2.4m x 2.4m); inner hall two (3.9m x 1.4m); bedroom three (4.5m x 4.2m) with sea views and double doors to front; bedroom four (2.0m x 2.7m); bathroom (2.0m x 2.7m) W.C. (2.7m x 1.65m).

Pricing

Oldmill, Rosslare will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: c. 11.67ac, adjoining the beach with a derelict building – guiding €100,000 – €120,000;

Lot 2: c. 55.264ac, with cattle pen and handling facilities – guiding €350,000;

Lot 3: Residence on c. 5.47ac – guiding €200,000 – €220,000;

Lot 4: The entirety, c. 72.404ac – guiding €800,000.

All interested parties are required to contact the Quinn Property office prior to the auction date to register to bid.

“The property will appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or perhaps someone looking for an idyllic holding adjoining the coast.

“Demand for residential is very strong, with a large holiday home market. Land in this area generally sells for €8,000 – €12,000/ac,” David concluded.

Further information is available from Quinn Property.