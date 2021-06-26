Last week’s sheep kill (week ending June 20) saw an increase on the week before – up over 3,500 head, figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Increases were seen in the lamb, ewe and ram kill during the week ending June 20, while hogget throughput remained much the same as the previous week.

For the week ending June 20, 52,864 sheep were processed – which was an increase of 3,539 head from the week before.

The number of spring lambs slaughtered during the week ending June 20, accumulated to 45,936 head – which is an increase of 3,370 head on the previous week.

Ewe and ram throughput totalled 5,467 head – up marginally by 180 head on the week before.

Hogget throughput for the week ending June 20, totalled 1,472 head – back ever so slightly by 12 head on the week previous.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING JUNE 20):

Hoggets: 1,460 head (-12 or -0.81%);

Ewes and rams: 5,467 head (+180 or +3.4%);

Spring lambs: 45,936 head (+3,370 or +7.91%);

Total: 52,864 head (+3,539 or +7.17%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,103,689 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 692,121 have been hoggets, while 278,066 have consisted of spring lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 133,397 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 90,420 head.

90,871 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year.

While 14,327 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well, with only spring lamb throughput seeing an increase on this time last year (up 14,713 head).

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING JUNE 20):

Lambs/hoggets: 692,121 head (-90,871 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 278,066 head (+14,713 or +6%);

Ewes and rams: 133,397 head (-14,327 or -10%);

Total: 1,103,689 head (-90,420 or -8%).