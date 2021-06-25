European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič has confirmed he will meet with Northern Ireland politicians on Monday (June 28).

Šefčovič will meet with the Assembly Committee for the Executive Office for an hour-long ‘extraordinary meeting’ starting at 12:30pm to discuss the Protocol and EU issues.

It comes amid hope an agreement can be made to extend the Grace Period for Northern Ireland Brexit checks.

Grace period extension talks

The Grace Period facilitates the movement of chilled meats from GB to NI. However, it is set to end at the end of this month.

Advertisement

Just over a week ago, the UK Government sought an extension for the provisions for chilled meats until the end of September.

The EU has yet to officially set to set out its position. Tensions have been growing between the two sides in recent weeks; however, the EU said it had “already indicated its openness to finding solutions in line with the protocol”.

Later the same week, on Wednesday (June 30), the committee will also hear oral evidence on the UK’s Exit from the EU from NI Assembly EU affairs manager as well as a briefing on EU Matters from the junior ministers.

More to follow.