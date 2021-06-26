Two midlands men who knew each other through farming connections have worked together to create a €2million, 5ac eco garden centre, built from old steel shipping containers in an innovative concept that mixes garden, retail and food elements.

David Maher and John Carey are bucking the trend in going from a successful online business, to a physical premises just outside Portarlington, Co. Laois, that received Leader funding. David Maher originally set up an online electrical goods business in 2010, followed by a gardening website two years later.

“I knew John as I am from a farming background, and his father owns a local grocery shop and used to offer a cattle lorry-service at marts. I hired him as an employee and he later became my business partner,” said David.

Eco-friendly garden centre

Solas eco garden centre, which incorporates a 40ft tower built from reconstructed steel and aiming to act as a beacon of regeneration, is modelled on a directional sustainable centre in Amsterdam. All materials at the centre are recycled. John Carey (L) and David Maher (R)

“I have always been looking out for sustainable projects that breathe life into areas. Some years back I visited the Pllek development in Amsterdam and was bowled over by it,” David explained.

“It was leading the way in extending the life of materials that otherwise might have gone to landfill, with all the associated negative consequences for the environment.

“It was totally unlike anything I had seen before and I was determined to bring the concept to Ireland, in a bid to promote a decarbonised economy and lifestyle. We engaged a firm of architects, Architect Taminiau BV in Amsterdam, to realise our vision and they certainly have exceeded all our expectations.”

Sustainable materials

The duo used 40 old steel shipping containers to house their street food café and market village.

“There is magic in 40 as we have 40 of them. As well as being hugely sustainable, these 40ft containers also have a very definite wow factor,” said David.

“We have an eclectic mix of stalls, making up a vibrant eco food community. Our street food café and market village currently house 15 food and artisan stalls, with plans to extend this to up to 40, offering a showcase for local food and crafts producers, both new and established.

“Our retail shop and warehouse extends to over 40,000ft2 and it’s full of local crafts,” he added.

“Our designs are energy efficient. We have permeable car parks; our car park is the first 100% ‘green’ car park in the country and we have used an off-the-grid water supply for all non potable water.

“We’re outdoors ready and we’re determined to make Solas eco garden centre a beacon of light for sustainability and creativity. It’s buzzing with goodwill.”

Prime location

Given Portarlington’s geographical position, David believes Solas eco garden centre will become a destination for people throughout the country, providing a much needed boost to Portarlington’s economy and the wider community.

“We are in a prime geographical location with over 1.2 million people living within 50 minutes of our centre. It’s going to attract people into the town and the other hard working indigenous businesses will get a spin-off boost,” he said.

“We’re all about community here. Portarlington has a wonderful community spirit but it has been blighted by under-investment and lack of local employment.

“The site that Solas eco garden centre is developed on has a long and rich history and is a longtime landmark in the town. As Butler Engineering’s steel yard, it offered much needed employment to generations of people down through the years.

“Now, it is a landmark for sustainability, innovation and creativity as well as employment. It’s a wonderful continuum and we are incredibly proud and excited.”

Involving the community

Co-owner John Carey, who leads the team of on-site horticulturists, said he is a passionate advocate of getting people engaged and enthused about the environment by involving them.

“When people are considered and made to feel part of something, they are far more likely to take ownership and responsibility for it and their part in helping the environment and reducing their carbon footprint,” he contended.

“Like everything, this starts with young people, and so we are getting kids involved in our lively, fun and interactive ‘eco warrior back garden’ workshops. These one- hour skills courses are fun, hands-on and highly educational.

“They give young people the confidence they need to start planting and growing. Enlightening them about the fact that 80% of all waste in the world is caused by food waste is key towards helping to develop a life long respect for the environment. These courses sow the seeds for a lifetime appreciation for the environment.

“People have developed a huge interest in gardening and learning how to do it will ensure that people will continue this passion. We are running ’rustic hanging baskets’ courses which are delivered by the expert horticulturists on-site here. All the materials are supplied and participants take home their completed work,” John said.

“We also have classes on how to grow your own vegetables; composting; wildflowers and sustainable green energy. It’s all about knowledge and fun through education and engagement. We have lots more plans and it will be a constantly evolving centre,” he concluded.

Solas eco garden centre is open seven days a week from 9:30a.m to 6:00p.m. A farmers’ market takes place there on Saturday mornings, from 10:00a.m to 2:00p.m.