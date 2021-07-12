Gresham House plc has announced the acquisition of Appian Asset Management – a move which, having been formally approved by the Central Bank of Ireland, is now complete.

A UK firm with origins going back to 1857, Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset management group.

In particular, it focuses on sustainable investments with expertise across forestry, housing, infrastructure, renewable energy and battery storage, public and private equity.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had €4.5 billion worth of assets under management, on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and private entities. Meanwhile, Appian had €350 million worth of assets under management at the end of last year.

Under the move, Appian Asset Management is changing its name to Gresham House Asset Management Ireland, and will now be known as Gresham House Ireland.

In a statement to clients, Appian founder Patrick Lawless said:

“We have much to look forward to as Gresham House is already a significant investor in forestry asset management in Ireland and intends to use the platform here to grow specialist and alternative asset management products, and as a gateway into Europe over the long-term.

“Sustainability and sustainable investing are a core part of Gresham House and we look forward to benefiting from the research and investment that has been made in this area,” Lawless added.

“I look forward with confidence to the rest of the year and beyond, particularly as the vaccine rollout gathers momentum and restrictions start to lift,” Lawless concluded.

Lawless will now take up the role of managing director of Gresham House Ireland.