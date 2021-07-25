A circa (c.) 40ac roadside holding with farmyard at Ballintaggart, Screen, Co. Wexford, has come on the market.

The sale in one or more lots, will take place by public auction on Tuesday, August 17, at 3:00p.m in Quinn Property’s Carnew office. Online bidding is available through the LSL app.

“This extensive holding is located along the R741, 2km from Screen, 6km from Castlebridge and 12km from Wexford town. It is 18km from Enniscorthy and 90mins south of Dublin,” said selling agent David Quinn.

“Screen village has a pub, shop and primary school and is 6km from the coast and many of Wexford’s finest beaches.

“The holding is divided by the R741 with c. 29.25ac and the farmyard on the western side, and c. 10.5ac on the eastern side of the public road. The lands are of excellent quality with free draining soil, and currently all in tillage, but suitable for most agricultural enterprises.

“Both lots have the benefit of a natural water supply. There is a farmyard on the larger lot with a three span round roof shed, with a three span lean-to, a large open concrete yard and cattle crush. Both lots have extensive road frontage and may have potential for a residence, subject the relevant planning permission,” the selling agent said.

The property has come on the market as the vendor is retiring from farming, he said.

The roadside property will be offered in the following lots: lot 1: c.29.25ac with farmyard; lot 2: c. 10.5 ac; and lot 3: the entire.

The guide price is €10,000 – €12,000/ac.

“Land sales in this area are very strong and generally land sells for €10,000 – €12,000/ac,” said David.

“The land would appeal to local farmers looking to expand or younger farmers looking for a small holding with potential for residential development,” he concluded.