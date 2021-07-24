Entries are now open for the World Agri-Tech challenge for start-ups with innovative solutions to support sustainable agriculture.

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit has partnered with Syngenta to host a start-up Innovation Challenge, to spotlight new talent across the industry, uncover exciting solutions and create opportunities for collaboration and growth with early to mid-stage start-ups.

The competition hopes to find the most pioneering solutions in biological inputs and seed technologies that will aid sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

Start-ups have until August 13, to apply.

The World Agri-Tech Innovation Challenge

The international challenge is seeking start-ups with technologies that achieve one or more of the following:

Deliver plant and soil health benefits;

Control pests, diseases or weeds;

Improve nitrogen and water use efficiencies;

Increase soil carbon;

Restore and enhance biodiversity;

Overall, improve the productivity of farmlands for people and the planet.

Finalists will be selected through an in-depth shortlisting process and will present their solutions live on-screen, with the winner revealed during the live-streamed World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on September 28-29, 2021.

The winning start-up will benefit from coaching sessions with senior Syngenta leaders, innovation and technology guidance and support, and visibility through media and communications. All finalists will also be invited as guests to the two-day World Agri-Tech summit in September.

On Tuesday (July 27) a live webinar will discuss the drivers behind the Innovation Challenge.

The interactive format will allow audience questions – an ideal for those planning to enter before the deadline on August 13, to pick up a few extra tips.

Commenting on the challenge, Jacqui Campbell, Syngenta Group’s global head of technology and operations biologicals, said: “Collaboration with start-ups is important in helping us deliver an innovative pipeline for growers.”

Rethink Events programme director Abigail Ryder said: “It’s our pleasure to be working with Syngenta, a world-class agriculture company, to seek out exciting talent from around the globe.