Farmers are among the community members in the village of Rathgormack, Co. Waterford, who have clubbed together to buy the local pub which is located at the foot of the Comeragh mountains, six miles from Carrick-on-Suir.

Maudie Kennedy, the previous owner, had run the pub for 50 years. The teetotaller had decided to call time and put the pub on the market before Covid-19 hit, as none of her three children were interested in taking it over. After an offer to buy ‘Maudie’s’ was rescinded, it looked like a real case of last orders.

However, a group of local people – 18 men and one woman – moved to ensure that ‘Maudie’s’ would remain at the heart of the local community. They put up around €12,000 each to buy the popular spot and have been busy putting their various skills to use in renovating it internally and externally over recent months.

Maudie’s son, Richie Kennedy, said the family is thrilled that the pub – now known as ‘The Village’ – will reopen on July 30.

“After the offer was withdrawn, the pub was just sitting there with lots of bits and pieces that needed to be done, and we were wondering where it could go from there,” he said.

“As a rural pub, it had a very good business. Helping my mother to run it were her sister Kate Crotty and friends Dodo Cahill and Anne Holohan. They had a good lot of regulars of all ages. It was the place where GAA events, Irish dancing and funeral ‘afters’ were held. It was a real focal point in the village.

“My uncle used to have a pub up the road but that closed around nine years ago. With that closed and ours about to close, people wanted to hold onto tradition and keep the lights on in the village.

“The newly refurbished premises will include a coffee shop, which is great as there never had been a coffee shop in the village,” added Richie.

“My mother is delighted. She loves talking to people and as she lives directly across the road from the pub, she will be able to keep up with all the comings and goings. She might even dig a tunnel underground across the road for secret access.”

Local Fine Gael councillor and farmer, Seanie Power, is among the locals who have bought into ‘The Village’.

“It has been great for farmers in terms of reducing rural isolation and for farmers meeting up for the chat, and sharing everything from the price of cattle and milk to what corner they are going to take up residence in at the new pub,” he said.