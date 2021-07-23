Farming can be a very stressful occupation at times, with pressurised situations arising at various stages of the year – which is why it is important to recognise stress, and know how to cope with it.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has outlined a list of top tips for dealing with stress as part of its mental health assistance section.

Stress can be brought about from various sources such as: financial pressure; complicated paperwork and computer work; inspections; work load; isolation; relationship issues; or heavy work load.

The IFA notes that stress can manifest itself in various ways, in physical, mental or behavioural signs: Physical signs Mental signs Behavioural signs High blood pressure Negative attitude Loss of interest and enjoyment Muscle tension Reduced concentration Withdrawal from friends and family Disturbed sleep pattern Forgetfulness and confusion Irritability and mood swings Weight change Difficulty in making decisions Increased drinking, smoking or drug use Reduced energy Feeling uncertain or overwhelmed Loss of sense of humour Source: IFA

According to the organisation, there are various things you can do to help yourself, from changing the way you look after yourself – your diet, exercise, leisure and sleep patterns – to changing the way you think about yourself, your relationships and the farm.

These comprise the following advice:

Talk about it; Manage your time better; Set realistic goals; Focus on the positive; Eat well; Exercise regularly; Make time for relaxation; and Put a bit of fun and laughter in your life.

On the first point, the IFA recommends to talk to a trusted friend, family member or neighbour.

“Make an appointment to see your GP. Expressing what you are going through can be very therapeutic, even if there is nothing you can do to alter the stressful situation,” the organisation says.

In addition, poor time management can cause a lot of stress, with the IFA’s Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee stating: “When you are stretched too thin and running behind, it’s hard to stay calm and focused.

“But if you plan ahead and make sure you do not overextend yourself, you can reduce the amount of stress you are under.”

In terms of goals, the committee warns against being too hard on yourself, advising:

Advertisement

“Be selective and use your energy to do the most important and achievable tasks. Set

realistic goals and do not blame yourself if you do not reach all of them, there is always next time.”

Positive thinking is also key, with a good tip for when stress is getting you down being to take a moment to reflect on all the things you appreciate in your life, including your own positive qualities. This simple strategy can help you keep things in perspective, the committee highlights.

Physical health goes hand-in-hand with mental health too – so eat a variety of fresh foods in a balanced diet.

The IFA notes:

“Some foods actually cause increased tension, for example, coffee, tea, chocolate, alcohol and soft drinks. These are often the foods we crave when we are stressed so be aware and try to limit your intake of them.”

Similarly, physical activity plays a key role in reducing and preventing the effects of stress.

Make time for exercise and find something you enjoy, such as: sport; swimming; walking; dancing; or cycling.

In terms of the important role relaxation plays, the organisation says:

“Even stopping for 10 minutes a day to breathe slowly and deeply can help. Spend time on your own – reading, walking, or listening to music.”