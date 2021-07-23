The value of EU agri-food trade – that includes exports and imports – reached a value of €103.4 billion during the period from January to April, 2021.

That represents a slight decrease of 1.1% over the same period in 2020, according to figures released by the European Commission.

Despite this, EU exports increased by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2020, reaching €63 billion, but EU imports – at €40.3 billion – were 5.1% less than in the first four months of 2020.

Agri-food UK

From January-April 2021, EU agri-food export values fell most in relation to the UK – down €806 million or -6% – when compared to the same period in 2020.

However, EU exports in value to the UK in April 2021 were 8.5% higher than in April 2020.

Generally, all agri-food product categories reported decreasing imports from the

UK, those with the most significant import reductions in value include tropical fruits, nuts and spices (-€97 m); pet food (-€90 m); wine, vermouth, cider and vinegar (-€80 m); and live animals (-€78 m).

Exports

Significant decreases in EU export values for the first four months of the year mainly affected cigars and cigarettes (-€126 million), pork meat (-€121 million), and preparations of vegetables, fruits or nuts (-€106 million).

However, significant increases in EU export values were observed for bulbs, roots and live plants (+€164 million), wines (+€139 million), cut flowers and plants (+€126 million).

The highest increases in EU export values were recorded with respect to China (+€912 million, +16%).

This continued to be primarily driven by an increase in the EU exports in value of pork meat.

EU export values to the US have also increased by 7.1% (+€488 million) compared to the same period in 2020, mainly driven by wine and spirits.

The main EU export destinations in the first four months of 2021 were the UK, the US, China, Switzerland and the Russian Federation – 51% of EU agri-food exports went to these five countries.

Imports

Looking at agri-food imports over January-April 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, a significant fall in the value of EU imports from the United Kingdom continues to be observed (minus €1.844 million, -37%).

A further decrease was also observed in the EU imports from the US (-€387 million, -10%).

On the other hand, countries for which the EU import values increased the most over the first four months of 2021 include India, Brazil, Serbia, Australia and Argentina.

Agri-food product categories

Looking at product categories over the first four months of 2021, the highest decreases in import values continued to be reported for tropical fruit, nuts and spices (-€557 m, -12%), palm and palm kernel oil (-€237 million, -12%).

On the other hand, the EU imports value increased most for oilcakes (+€630 million, +32%), soya beans (+€476 million, +27%) cut flowers and plants (+€70 million, +17%).

The top EU agri-food import products in the first four months of 2021 included fruit (tropical and other than citrus), oilcakes, soybeans, unroasted coffee and tea.

These products accounted for nearly 33% of EU agri-food imports.