Yesterday morning (Thursday, July 22) the ultra cycle trip continued north through Co. Mayo, into Sligo and on to Donegal town.

The cyclists set off for the day’s trip from Achill Sound, cycling through to Belmullet and to Blacksod Bay in Erris.

From there they traversed across the Céide Coast, seeing sights like the Céide Fields and Dun Briste (Downpatrick Head).

The effort is being led by ultra cyclist Alan Heaney of Efficient Farm Systems in Mullingar.

Cyclists at Blacksod Bay

At stops in Belmullet and Killala yesterday, the cyclists were joined by a team from TELUS International, colleagues of ultra cyclist Jonathon Verry.

In Killala, the cyclists were greeted by Peadar Gardiner, project manager of charity partner Mindspace Mayo, and also a former Mayo footballer. Cyclists greeted by Peadar Gardiner

The cyclists then crossed the River Moy in Ballina to peddle towards Enniscrone to enter Co. Sligo.

They cycled towards Donegal town via Ballyshannon and Bundoran, where they ended the day having cycled 320km.

Day 6 of ultra cycle

Today’s (Friday) trek for the ultra cyclists saw them tackling a difficult climb at Glengesh between Glencolmcille and Ardara in Co. Donegal, a significant challenge in this heat.

In an update as they leave Derrybeg, the cyclists said that extreme heat is causing some problems, but they continue to peddle on despite it all.

Cyclists were certainly tested to the limits with the temperatures this week, but are doing it all for good causes.

The three charities to benefit from funds raised are:

Mindspace Mayo;

Turn2me.ie; and

Make the Moove (A Macra na Feirme initiative).

The team hopes to complete the whole journey of 2,100km from Cork to Derry city in less than seven days.

The ultra cyclists have already been joined by fellow employees, local club cyclists, farmers and industry colleagues from co-ops, agri-tech, vets, and animal health companies, for part of the journey.

Agri industry gets involved

The main sponsors of this year’s ultra cyclists are Agriland Media Group, Efficient Farm Systems (EFS) and Lely, Mullingar.

Other companies or agencies that have come on board to support the ultra cycle and the mental health charities include, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia, Easyfix, Alltech, ZeroGrazer, IFAC and MSD, while Macra na Feirme is encouraging local clubs to join the effort and raise funds with prizes for the club that collects the most.

Any other businesses or individuals who want to get involved or support the campaign can donate to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

So far the team has raised €33,000 and wants to keep this figure climbing.

As part of this worthy and vital campaign, Agriland Media has been featuring articles with a mental health focus throughout the week, to raise awareness of the charities and shine a light on the supports available to those who have been struggling with isolation, anxiety or depression.

Mental health matters

Speaking earlier this week to Agriland , farmer and cyclist Alan Heaney said: “We’ve been through a period of lockdown the last 18 months and being a farmer myself and owning an agri-tech business, dealing with farmers, I could see that a lot of lads were under pressure and may be struggling.

“And it might not always be struggling with finances, but it might be struggling with isolation and not getting out and about and meeting people; the marts would have been great places for farmers to go and amalgamate.

“And even church goings and meetings and events and open days and discussion groups, and when everything is cancelled, lads were probably left a little bit isolated, so I thought, this year, mental health might be a good idea.”