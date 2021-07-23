Eight farm-safety projects have been successful in answering a call for proposals for innovative farm health, safety and well-being projects under the European Innovation Partnership (EI) initiative, which was launched last December.

Original funding of €1 million for the scheme was increased to €1.8 million to ensure that the maximum number of successful proposals could be selected to proceed to the next stage, according to Minister of State with Responsibility for Farm Safety, Minister Martin Heydon.

Announced to coincide with Farm Safety Week, these eight projects, selected from a larger pool of submissions, will now move to “full implementation” according to the minister.