Harvest 2021 is motoring along nicely, with top weather conditions aiding the earlier cuts and decent quality in the grain.

To get an update as to how farmers are faring so far, Agriland spoke to Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Tillage Committee chairman Mark Browne.

Commenting on the harvest to date, Browne said:

“I think the quality is pretty good. Yields are variable; I’m hearing from 3t/ac to over 4t/ac.

“The KPHs [kilogrammes per hectolitre] are good and the quality is good and the moistures are low.” Con Twomey harvesting Pixel winter barley at Robertscove, Co. Cork, which yielded 4.2t/ac at 19% moisture and bushelled 63KPH. Image source: O’Gorman Photography

Noting that farmers are getting a good chance to get it cut, the IFA chairman said:

“I think a lot of the winter barley is nearly finished now anyway; the winter oats are starting but I haven’t heard any reports on that.”

“I think the markets are positive as well. Farmers are optimistic and I think the signs are positive. It’s not too bad where it is at the moment.”

Turning to straw, Browne said:

“There’s a good strong demand. A lot of lads are talking about €20 for a 4X4 bale. That’s €20 out of the field; that’s an average price.”

Describing the quality as “golden straw”, the chairman added: “We haven’t seen it for a couple of years.

“There’s a good supply of straw and there’s good demand. If the weather came right now, I think lads wouldn’t be complaining. The weather makes for top conditions now,” the chairman concluded. Con Twomey harvesting Pixel winter barley at Robertscove, Co. Cork. Image source: O’Gorman Photography

Pictures and video courtesy of O’Gorman Photography.