“Mental health visits every family” are the apt words from ultra cyclist Alan Heaney as he prepares for an epic ultra cycle journey from Cork to Donegal to raise funds for mental health charities.

Farmers, agribusiness, media and cyclists are coming together for the major fundraising drive

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, the cyclists, who have participated in several charity campaigns, are setting off on a huge ultra adventure along the iconic and scenic Wild Atlantic Way.

The main sponsors of this year’s ultra cyclists are Efficient Farm Solutions (EFS), Mullingar and Agriland Media Group.

Mental health in rural areas

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the mammoth cycle on Sunday, farmer Alan Heaney of Lely Mullingar said: “We’ve been through a period of lockdown the last 18 months and being a farmer myself and owning an agri-tech business, dealing with farmers, I could see that a lot of lads were under pressure and may be struggling.

“And it might not always be struggling with finances, but it might be struggling with isolation and not getting out and about and meeting people; the marts would have been great places for farmers to go and amalgamate.

“And even church goings and meetings and events and open days and discussion groups, and when everything is cancelled, lads were probably left a little bit isolated, so I thought, this year, mental health might be a good idea.”

Heaney adds that he has always been very active himself in order to maintain his mental health, whether it was running or walking, gym work or indeed cycling.

“So the whole idea was about self-care. You know, people looking after themselves in terms of their physical fitness; their physical health and their mental health.

“So what we did is, we identified three charities that we thought would align to that,” he added.

Mental health charities

The three charities which will benefit from the ultra cycle fundraising campaign are:

Mindspace Mayo;

“Make the Moove” initiative by Macra na Feirme;

Turn2me.ie.

The charities offer confidential mental support services to people who are struggling with isolation and mental health.

Macra na Feirme is urging clubs or counties to get together and support the ultra cyclists’ goal of 2100km and cycle the distance in their own areas to raise awareness and to fundraise in their local areas.

Other companies or agencies which have come on board to support the ultra cycle and the mental health charities include, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia, Easyfix, Alltech, ZeroGrazer, IFAC and MSD.

The aim of the challenge this year is to raise €150,000 for the three vital charities.

Advertisement

Any other businesses or individuals who want to get involved or support the campaign can donate to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

Ultra cycle route

On Sunday, the cyclists are setting off on the Wild Atlantic Way challenge.

They will depart from Kinsale in Co. Cork and cycling north along the west coast all the way to Derry city through Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal – a journey of 2,100km, which the cyclists intend to complete in less than seven days.

On Tuesday, July 20, on day 3 of the challenge – the stage from Castlegregory, Co. Kerry to Oranmore, Co. Galway – the ultra cyclists will be joined by farmers, vets, colleagues in co-ops, agri-tech, feed, finance and animal health companies, who will join in and cycle a 65km leg or two and maybe the whole 320km stage.

As part of the campaign, Agriland Media will focus on topics concerning mental health and rural families and communities during the week of the cycle from Sunday.

“We’re going to have social media flooded with updates, with videos, with some footage and some scenery from the whole Wild Atlantic Way,” Heaney added.

“The cycle itself will be tough, but look we enjoy it. We’re conditioned. This is our sixth annual event. It’s no holiday or walk in the park. It’s very testing, there will be long days.

“We’ll be on our bikes at six in the morning, we’ll cycle until nine or 10 at night, or midnight, until we reach our destinations; but it’s enjoyable, it’s a bit of craic,” Heaney added.

Agri-support

This year, the ultra cyclists will be joined and supported by various people and representatives from the agricultural sector.

“It’s great to be able to give back. The guys involved – our supporters, donators, sponsors – they are all in it for the same reasons. There is a bigger team than just us,” Heaney adds.

“We’ll have a tracker live on social media channels and people can see where we’re at.

“It’s all about creating awareness. Mental health visits every family, in every way, whether it’s work-related, whether it’s relationship-related, whether it’s finance-related, whatever it is, it’s everywhere. It’s in everyone’s house.

“It’s probably something that’s not talked about and I know a lot of the charities are about creating the awareness that it’s okay not to be okay. Just pick up the phone and ring. I think it will resonate with the whole rural farming community, of which I am a part,” Heaney concluded.

Remember you can support the campaign by donating to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website.