Farmers around New Zealand have taken to the streets of dozens of towns and cities in tractors, agricultural vehicles and utility vehicles (known in New Zealand and Australia as ‘utes’) to voice their anger over environmental restrictions on agriculture.

According to media reports in the country, thousands of farmers and vehicles have descended on some 55 urban centres, including some of the country’s largest cities.

The demonstrations are being organised by Groundswell NZ, a grassroots rural movement.

Groundswell is referring to the events collectively as ‘A Howl of a Protest’.

In a ‘position statement’ in advance of the protests, the group said: “Farmers and growers will be joined by industry support people, tradespeople, contractors and councils in the unprecedented nationwide demonstration.”

The group is making its demands “with a sense of absolute urgency”, it said.

The group has seven demands of the country’s government, revolving around recently adopted environmental policies which they say restrict farming activity.

Yes, you’re actually seeing this 😲: Auckland’s Queen St has been overrun by tractors and utes https://t.co/r9mLpbwxqb #Newshub pic.twitter.com/VTZtFLY13Q— Newshub (@NewshubNZ) July 15, 2021

The demands are: