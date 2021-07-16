The government’s decision to mandate the use of new, ‘compostable’ film, with immediate effect, will increase maize crop establishment costs by 50%, according to Maizetech founder, John Foley.

Speaking to Agriland, he said: “The sector was given no warning whatsoever of the environment minister’s recent decision. It has immediate consequences for maize production in Ireland – all negative.”

According to Foley, Irish maize growers and contractors should have been given at least two years of a phase-in period with regard to their acquisition of the new film and its use on-farm in this country.

Increased costs of planting maize

Foley continued: “Contractors will be required to undertake the investment of tooling up, in order to allow them use the new product.

“There will also be a period of time required to allow them use these new materials under commercial, farming conditions.”

Maizetech has written to Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, seeking a meeting with him.

“The minister has replied. But this is only the first step in a process; he must meet with us,” Foley added.

“Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture [DAFM] is telling us that new maize varieties are being developed that can deliver sustainable yields if planted out in open ground.

“This won’t wash. The experience of growers taking this approach in 2021 has already confirmed that the only way to produce successful crops of maize in Ireland is to grow them under plastic.”

Advertisement

Breakdown of plastic

When asked to verify the ‘biodegradable’ claims made for the plastic used in Ireland up to this point, Foley said that the product is photodegradable.

“It’s a process that requires the action of sunlight,” he stressed.

“Plastic that remained in place for an extended period of time was material that had been buried under soil at time of planting, or courtesy of subsequent crop establishment activity.

“But the new, compostable option is extremely expensive and, up to this point, relatively unknown in terms of its impact on crop performance. I think it was used by French growers for the first time last year.”

Economic impact

Foley believes that the Irish government must take immediate action to mitigate the economic impact of the new compostable film on the Irish maize sector.

“At the end of the day, it is all about costs. If no mitigating steps are taken, then maize growers will be looking at a 50% hike in establishment costs next year.

“One very obvious step which the government could look at is the option of taking plastic out of the VAT [value-added tax] net.

“Currently maize growers and contractors pay VAT at 23% on all the plastic they buy. The removal of the tax on the new compostable plastic would represent a major step forward in helping to keep maize production a realistic option on Irish farms.