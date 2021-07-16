The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that farmers want the Office of Public Works (OPW) to manage the water levels of the River Shannon by dropping the water levels, while ensuring that it doesn’t cause problems further downstream.

A delegation from IFA visited some of the Shannon Callows this week where there is a large amount of hay and silage to be harvested.

The association has said that there has been no opportunity to cut the crops since July 1, due to very wet weather conditions.

Fodder along Shannon Callows

IFA Connacht chairman, Pat Murphy said: “The crops on the Shannon Callows make up a substantial portion of winter fodder and are extremely important for farmers.

“July is a key month for farmers in the Callows. To avoid substantial crop losses over the coming days and weeks, farmers need the minister to take immediate control of the situation and ensure the water levels are managed appropriately to reduce the risk of flooding.

“This will allow farmers to save their valuable crops,” Murphy added.

Advertisement

The IFA has said that in the longer term, an agency must be established, which would include local farmers, to manage the overall Shannon project to rectify the problems and maintain it.

The association wants this agency set up without delay.

Legislation

Legislation that will lead to the establishment of a statutory agency that will coordinate and manage the response to flooding along the River Shannon catchment area was expected to be published by summer.

The River Shannon Management Agency Bill was included on the government’s Priority Legislation list but has not been published yet.

The new agency is expected to coordinate the work of key stakeholders involved in the management and maintenance of the River Shannon, as well as flood-prevention efforts, including the ESB, local authorities, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and other stakeholders.