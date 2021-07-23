A lorry drawing bales of hay went up in smoke in Co. Monaghan earlier today (Friday, July 23) with local fire crews called in to tackle the blaze.

The incident saw Monaghan Fire brigades respond earlier today with crews from Castleblayney and Ballybay taking swift action to quench the blaze. Castleblayney and Ballybay crews in attendance at a rural fire involving a HGV carrying Hay. pic.twitter.com/L05cAGcg2g— Monaghan Fire (@monaghan_fire) July 23, 2021

Taking to Twitter afterwards, the fire and rescue service said:

“Castleblayney and Ballybay crews in attendance at a rural fire involving a HGV [heavy goods vehicle] carrying hay.”

No further details are known about the incident at this time.

With the current hot, dry conditions continuing in parts of the country, safety around machinery and fire prevention techniques are particularly relevant.

Here are some useful tips to reduce the risk of your tractor or machinery catching fire.

Keep machinery clean and free of combustible materials, particularly engine compartments where machinery fires often start.

Make certain exhaust systems including manifolds, mufflers and turbochargers, are free of leaks and in good working order.

Follow instructions when installing and operating farm machinery and follow maintenance schedules.

Replace worn electrical components, bearings, belts or chains.

Keep appropriate fully charged fire extinguishers on tractors, combines, and near all farm machinery.

Welders and cutting torches should only be used in clean areas at least 35 feet away from any flammable and combustible materials. Welding curtains should be used.

Store vehicles and machinery, which present special hazards, in buildings separate from those used for other purposes.

The safest way to deal with fire is to prevent it according to the Health and Safety Authority.