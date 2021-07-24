On Tuesday evening (July 20), Tuam Mart in Co. Galway held its weekly sale of sheep – which saw a strong demand for store lambs.

On the day, a good solid trade was seen for butcher and factory lambs as well as for cull ewes.

Speaking to Agriland about the trade seen on Tuesday evening, the mart’s manager, Marian Devane said: “We had a strong entry of 800 sheep on Tuesday here at Tuam Mart.

“The trade for those butcher and factory lambs was well maintained on last week.

“Prices for those heavy butcher lambs topped €135/head for 54kg, with those factory lambs coming into a high of €128-130/head.”

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices:

47kg: €128/head;

54kg: €135/head;

44kg: €120/head;

50kg: €128/head.

“There was also a strong demand for store lambs, with some good prices being achieved.

Advertisement

“As well as that, there was plenty of interest among farmers for nice ewe lambs, with again prices fetching as high as €131/head for 42kg ewe lambs.”

Sample store lamb prices:

37.5kg: €97/head;

37.5kg: €103/head;

37kg: €113/head (ewe lambs);

39kg: €127/head (ewe lambs).

“Moving onto the cull ewe trade, there were less numbers on offer, but that didn’t effect the trade.

“There was plenty of activity for both light and heavy ewes, with prices topping €164/head for a pen of 96kg ewes.

“In terms of breeding sheep, we had very few on offer, with a top price of €160/head seen for a pen of third crop ewes. Last week we saw prices hit €242/head for a nice bunch of first crop ewes.

“We have our first breeding sale next Tuesday (July 27) and our annual show and sale is taking place next month on Tuesday (August 24),” Marian concluded.