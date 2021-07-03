One thing most farmers are guilty of doing is not taking time off and having a break, with many part-time farmers taking holidays to work on the farm.

2020 and the early part of 2021 has been maybe the strangest time any of us will have lived through, with the country experiencing a number of national lockdowns.

With restrictions now being eased for what will hopefully be the last time – now may be a good time for farmers to take a well deserved break and get away for a few days.

Up until recently, farmers were one of the few people that lived where they worked, with the vast majority of farmers living on or very near their farms.

Because farmers live so close to their work and restrictions meant they could not leave – except for essential reasons (usually farming) – like most people, getting away from work was difficult.

A common phrase from people was: ‘sure what else was there to do’.

The restrictions also saw the closing of marts and pubs/restaurants, meaning that many social outlets for farmers were now also gone.

Well-being

Farming can not only be physically draining, with long hours and highly physical work regularly required – but also mentally draining.

Farming is highly stressful, with most times of the year being busy and especially when the weather is not playing ball.

According to research there is a 50% chance that a farmer will struggle with their mental health at some point in their farming career.

Farming at the best of times can be a very isolating job, with the Covid-19 restrictions making it even more so.

Farmers are also more likely to suffer from several health conditions compared to office workers.

With many of these health conditions being preventable by just looking after yourself a little better.

Taking time off

Now may be the first chance in over 18 months that many farmers will have the opportunity to get away from the farm and get some well deserved ‘R and R’ (rest and recreation).

This could be as simple as leaving the farm for a day to go meet family/friends or taking an overnight trip.

The ongoing concerns around Covid-19 meant that many farmers were hesitant to allow people onto their farm to carry out relief milking and complete other tasks.

As restrictions ease, we have seen the reopening of golf courses and some pubs, meaning a return to some safe social interactions is possible.

For younger farmers the return of sports has given them the oppunonity to return to some form of normality and offer them a break from the farm.

Whether you go fishing for a few hours, play a round of golf or take an afternoon, a weekend or week off; it is important to take time off and have a break from work.

Taking a break is always a good thing and considering the amount of time some farmers will have gone without one – ‘there is no time like the present’.