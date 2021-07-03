Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for much of the country today (Saturday, July 3).

The warning, also comprising a risk of hail and spot flooding, is in place from 2:00p.m to 10:00p.m.

The following counties will be impacted:

Cavan;

Clare;

Limerick;

Tipperary;

Galway;

Leitrim;

Roscommon;

Kildare;

Kilkenny;

Laois;

Longford;

Meath;

Offaly;

Westmeath.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sunday July 4, from 10:00a.m to 11.59p.m.

According to the UK Met Office, the following counties will be impacted:

Advertisement

Antrim;

Armagh;

Down;

Fermanagh;

Tyrone;

Derry.

Meanwhile a potato-blight warning remains in place in Munster, Connacht, and south Leinster today (July 3), and spreading to the rest of Leinster and Ulster on Sunday and Monday (July 4-5)

Rain is forecast this weekend and into next week. According to Met Éireann, a low-pressure system is forecast to pass to the south of Ireland on Monday, with heavy rain expected in southern and eastern areas on Monday night. This will be followed by more showery weather conditions midweek.

This change in weather marks a start contrast between last week’s long, dry and sunny spells and what is to come next week with above average rainfall forecast countrywide over the next seven days.

Between two and three times the average rainfall is expected. Heavy and possibly thundery downpours at the weekend may lead to localised flooding.

Source: Met Éireann