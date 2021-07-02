Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has condemned a trespassing incident on a poultry farm in Co. Armagh earlier today (July 2) by animal rights extremists.

The group known as ‘Meat the Victims’ entered the premises early this morning.

They claimed they wanted to “take the sick animals out to their own vet and then they will leave peacefully”.

Minister Poots said:

“The department is aware of trespassing on a poultry production site in Magheralin, Co. Armagh.

“This is highly irresponsible and has the potential to cause significant stress to the farming family, disturbance of the poultry and animal welfare issues as well as being a serious breach of biosecurity procedures.

“Given the outbreaks of Avian Flu and ILT this year, it is absolutely vital these are maintained for the health of the poultry and to allow the sector to trade.

Advertisement

“I understand the PSNI is involved and expect that the full rigour of the law will be applied.”

The broiler farm in question is said to supply chickens to Moy Park and is a Red Tractor affiliated farm.

It’s not the first time extremists have targeted a Northern Ireland farm. In January 2020, protestors took a pig from a farm in Co. Antrim.

One activist allegedly has had to receive medical treatment due to the heat inside the chicken shed.

The activists have been posting live feed videos during the night across social media and the video claims to show chickens that have been “long dead” still lying on the floor of the chicken shed.

The activists claimed that there were “30 sick birds” in the shed and that they wish to take them away for further treatment.

The activists said their main wish is to take the birds that they deem “sick” away for further treatment and then give them a “happy home”.