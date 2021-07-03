Dairy farmers in Co. Longford recently came together to raise a substantial sum of money for the Hooves 4 Hospice project, that aims to raise €1 million towards the building of a regional hospice to serve the people of Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly.

The midlands is now the only region in the country without a purpose built specialised facility to provide respite and end of life care, according to Pat Lalor, Westmeath organic farmer and Lions Club member who chairs the Hooves 4 Hospice campaign.

It is estimated that a 15-bed hospice unit would cost in the region of €14m.

Hooves for Hospice

Longford farmers Eugene Fitzpatrick, Cecil Bennet, Charlie Reilly, Mike Magan and many others, asked farmers to donate a calf for the fundraiser.

“The response was so generous that it was decided to sell all the calves at a special sale at Carrigallen Mart on May 22, last,” Pat said.

“In addition, Kiernan Milling in Granard sponsored a bag of calf ration for the buyer of every calf at the mart on the day.

“In total, 50 calves were sold at Carrigallen mart. Buyers were very generous in their bidding both at the ring side and online, with a top price of €650 achieved.”

The organisers expressed thanks to the farmers who donated animals; Helen Kells, manager of Carrigallen mart for facilitating the sale; Kiernan Milling, for its sponsorship of the event and the local companies, and individuals for cash donations.

‘Hooves 4 Hospice gets its first calf on board’ – photo via Hooves 4 Hospice facebook

“The leadership shown by the group of dairy farmers in Co. Longford in spearheading this fundraising effort, is a great example of how a community can come together to raise funds for a hospice facility that will provide expert respite and end of life care for families right across the midlands,” said Pat.

“The generosity of Longford farmers and many others including Kiernan Milling in Granard and the staff and management of Carrigallen Mart is a significant boost to the Hooves 4 Hospice Project.

“It is hoped that the Longford model of a group of dairy farmers donating a calf for the Hooves 4 Hospice project, will become a blueprint for other such groups of farmers across the other midland counties of Laois, Offaly and Westmeath,” he concluded.