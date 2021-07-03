Last week’s sheep kill (week ending June 27) saw an increase on the week before – up over 1,800 head, figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Increases were seen in the lamb, ewe and ram kill during the week ending June 27, while hogget throughput fell back to a couple of hundred head.

For the week ending June 27, 54,693 sheep were processed – which was an increase of 1,829 head from the week before.

The number of spring lambs slaughtered during the week ending June 27, accumulated to 47,814 head – which is an increase of 1,878 head on the previous week.

Ewe and ram throughput totalled 6,340 head – up by 873 head on the week before.

Hogget throughput for the week ending June 27, totalled 539 head – back by 921 head on the week previous.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING JUNE 27):

Hoggets: 539 head (-921);

Ewes and rams: 6,340 head (+873 or +15.96%);

Spring lambs: 47,814 head (+1,878 or +4.08%);

Total: 54,693 head (+1,829 or +3.45%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,158,382 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 692,660 have been hoggets, while 325,880 have consisted of spring lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 139,737 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 97,504 head.

91,631 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year.

While 15,640 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well, with only spring lamb throughput seeing an increase on this time last year (up 9,702 head).

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING JUNE 27):

Lambs/hoggets: 692,660 head (-91,631 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 325,880 head (+9,702 or +3%);

Ewes and rams: 139,737 head (-15,640 or -10%);

Total: 1,158,382 head (-97,504 or -8%).