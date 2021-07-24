The end has come for those undertaking an ultra cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way to raise money for charity.

In the last six and a half days, the cyclists have completed a journey of 2,100km. They departed from Kinsale in Co. Cork on Sunday, July 18, and cycled north along the west coast all the way to Derry city through Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

With over €40,000 raised for mental health charities so far (donate here: gofund.me/ab8ad0cd), it has been no small task for the cyclists, especially with the challenge of the heatwave.

They have kept going despite it all, with many familiar faces cheering them on and beautiful scenery along the way.

Last night (Friday) around 11:00p.m, the cyclists arrived in Letterkenny, having set off from Donegal town before 6:00a.m.

The cyclists said yesterday was the hardest day of them all as they took on the hills of Donegal, cycling a total of 280km. Cyclists enjoying the view at Malin Head

With 155km left until they reached their final target in Derry, it was another early start today (Saturday) for the team as they set off from Letterkenny. They finished the journey this afternoon, arriving in Derry safe and sound.

The effort was led by ultra cyclist Alan Heaney of Efficient Farm Systems in Mullingar.

The ultra cyclists were joined by fellow employees, local club cyclists, farmers and industry colleagues from co-ops, agri-tech, vets, and animal health companies, for part of the journey.

Ultra cycle in aid of three charities

It has been a difficult 18 months for people during lockdown in their communities, having to give up normal activities and hobbies.

Therefore, the theme of this year’s ultra cycle event is based on promoting ‘self care – physical fitness and mental wellbeing’.

The monies raised will go to three charities who offer confidential support to all people in need:

Mindspace Mayo; ‘Make the Moove’ initiative by Macra na Feirme; Turn2me.ie.

The charities offer confidential support services to young people who are struggling with isolation and mental health.

Agri industry gets involved

The main sponsors of this year’s ultra cyclists are Agriland Media Group, Efficient Farm Systems (EFS) and Lely, Mullingar.

Other companies or agencies that have come on board to support the ultra cycle and the mental health charities include the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia, Easyfix, Alltech, ZeroGrazer, IFAC and MSD, while Macra na Feirme is encouraging local clubs to join the effort and raise funds with prizes for the club that collects the most.

Any other businesses or individuals who want to support the campaign can donate to the go fund me account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

As part of this worthy and vital campaign, Agriland Media has been featuring articles with a mental health focus throughout this week, to raise awareness of the charities and shine a light on the supports available to those who have been struggling with isolation, anxiety or depression.

Ultra cyclists

The ultra cyclists are a group who take on a charity cycling challenge every year.

Since 2016 (excluding this year’s challenge), they had already completed 6,700km over five different cycles, across five countries in just 18 days, while raising €172,456 for various local and national charities.