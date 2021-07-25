A unique agri-tourism business promoting organic food, sustainable farming and processing is set to invest €7m and create upwards of 100 jobs in the northwest region over the next two, to three years.

The agri-tourism project is the brainchild of Liam and Justina Gavin of Drumanilra organic farm in Co. Roscommon. They aim to create a route to market for local farm produce by investing in food processing facilities, three new organic food venues, and a farm visitor attraction.

Farming 300 organic ac in north Roscommon, the Gavins have a pedigree herd of 200 Dexter cattle and plan to add a herd of shorthorns to the farm enterprise mix.

They produce high-welfare beef; grass-fed lamb; organic eggs; outdoor reared pork; organic vegetables and leafy greens. They have always sold their produce direct to local customers and visitors to the region.

Agri-tourism investment

They are now investing in an organic butchery and a packing and processing facility for vegetables and salads. Both facilities will process food from their own Drumanilra organic farm and other like-minded producers, Liam said.

“We have developed a network of organic Dexter farmers around the country who supply us with animals through the year. We are always looking for more farmers and growers to get involved,” he said.

An organic bakery and microbrewery are also in the product development phase, with a specialist baker and a craft brewer on the team.

The processing enterprises will supply three food venues in the region including Ireland’s first drive-through organic restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, opening this autumn, a barbecue grill restaurant in Strandhill, Co. Sligo and a boutique hotel with its own restaurant, microbrewery and teaching kitchen in Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

The restaurants will cater for what the Gavins’ refer to as ‘ethical carnivores’ as well as vegan and vegetarian diets. Organic farm produce will be available for sale from a farm shop at each location. Farm tours and courses in organic food and sustainable living will be part of the package.

An interest in social enterprise and rural development

“We’ve pretty much made a career of setting up businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors. However, from our early days working in east Africa, we’ve also always had an interest in social enterprise and rural development,” said Justina.

“We’ve seen at first-hand how local, small-scale food production and careful tourism development can sustain a community.

“We’ve also seen how mainstream agriculture with its focus on high inputs; maximum yields; economy of scale and farming for export can, likewise, be the death knell for small family farms and have a devastating impact on the landscape and environment.

“It’s been a dream of ours to pull all these interests and concerns together into a project of this type. We have a strong family links to the area and believe that this gorgeous place we live in really is an undiscovered gem with huge potential. There is no better time for an agri-tourism project like this,” Justina said.

The Gavins stressed that they are always on the look out for new talent.

“We are all living through the realities of climate change right now. The Covid pandemic has made so many of us reassess our food and lifestyle choices. We get calls every day from people asking how they can get involved and how can they buy the produce.

“The challenge now is to find more like-minded people to come on board and help us make it all happen,” Justina concluded.