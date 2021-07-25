Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for heavy thundery showers for the country tomorrow (Monday, July 26).

The national forecaster said that a cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding, Met Éireann is warning.

Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening.

Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning is officially in place from midday tomorrow until 5:00a.m on Tuesday.

Overall, it is going to be unsettled this coming week, with heavy or thundery showers at times. Temperatures will be near to average for the time of year.

Tonight, Met Éireann has forecasted heavy showers that will gradually die out early in the night, leaving largely dry conditions and clear spells. Cloud will thicken from the west towards the morning.

Mist and fog will form in a light northerly breeze, and there will be lowest temperatures of 12° to 16°.

Tomorrow, along with the risk of thundery showers, it will be cloudy overall, with occasional sunny spells, the best of these in the east early on.

It will turn less warm with highs of 19° to 23° generally. It will be cooler in the far west and northwest, in a light to moderate northwest breeze, Met Éireann said.