A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Donegal this afternoon (Sunday, July 25).

At approximately 4:55p.m, Gardaí from Letterkenny attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N14 between Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout.

A motorcyclist, a man in his late 40s, was seriously injured while driving in traffic. His motorcycle collided with a jeep and a tractor.

He was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Letterkenny in a critical condition, where he later passed away.

The male driver of the jeep was uninjured and the driver of the tractor was taken to hospital to receive medical attention. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N14 this evening between the Dry Arch and Port Road roundabouts and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.