Fresh and showery conditions are expected over the coming week, with the heatwave easing to more normal temperatures and rain rolling in across the country, according to Met Éireann.

Today will see some bright or sunny spells in eastern counties but cloud will thicken from the west during the day.

Showery outbreaks of rain will develop across the western half of the country during the morning, extending eastwards during the afternoon and reaching eastern and northeastern counties in the evening.

There will be heavy or thundery downpours at times which may lead to spot flooding in places, the forecaster warns.

It will be less warm than recent days with highs of 18° to 23° generally in moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight will see further showers and localised thunderstorms overnight with a continued risk of spot flooding.

Minimum temperatures of 11° to 14° are expected in moderate northwest winds.

Tomorrow

Showery rain will linger across northern and eastern counties on Tuesday with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers developing elsewhere, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21° in moderate northwest winds.

Tomorrow night will be a fresh night with scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in Atlantic coastal counties.

Minimum temperatures of 10° to 13° are forecast in moderate west or southwest winds.

Outlook

There will be sunshine and widespread showers on Wednesday, some heavy, with localised thunderstorms, the national meteorological office says.

Maximum temperatures will hit 16° to 20° in blustery westerly winds.

Showers are expected to become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight with clear spells developing widely and minimum temperatures of 9° to 12°.

It will be another fresh and showery day on Thursday with bright spells and showers, the showers heavy in places with a risk of lightning.

The best of the sunshine will be across the southeast of the country, Met Éireann says. Maximum temperatures will range from 15° to 19°, warmest in the southeast in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

There will be scattered showers overnight with minimum temperatures of 11° to 14° in fresh westerly winds.

Met Éireann – Farming and field conditions

Drying and spraying opportunities will be quite limited during the coming week with rain and showers.

Regarding field conditions, growth will continue to be restricted in all soil types with soil moisture deficits ranging from 20 to 70mm.

With above average rainfall expected in most areas over the coming week, soil moisture deficits will decrease but still remain positive – with expected values of 10 to 60mm by the end of next week.

There is also a blight advisory in operation, Met Éireann warns. Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur in parts of Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo today and tomorrow.

There will be spraying opportunities Sunday away from heavy showers. An Orange Forest Fire danger rating continues to be in operation with a high fire risk deemed to exist in all areas, the forecaster concludes.