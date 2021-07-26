To control parasites on Irish farms, animals usually receive an oral dose or a pour-on treatment (depending on the parasite in question). Taking a dung sample is the best way to determine whether this treatment or dosing is required.

The resistance of anti-parasitics has been highlighted in recent times, especially with the new EU regulations coming into place next year.

It has become more important than every to ensure that you are not using products that may not be required.

Research from Teagasc showed that some products used for dosing cattle have a known resistance level of up to 100%.

Because of this, farmers should ensure that they are using the correct products, at the correct rate, when dosing animals.

Not only is it the right thing to do, but it will also save you money.

To dose or not?

Many farmers dose animals on a schedule, when they hear coughing or when animals are not performing as well as they should.

Animals coughing or under performing could be caused by several other factors, rather than a worm burden.

The best way to determine if dosing is required is to take a dung sample. Dung samples can be taken either directly from the animal or from fresh dung on the ground.

You may test a particular animal directly or if you wish to check the parasitic burden in a group of stock.

Under the new EU regulations, farmers will be required to submit a sample for faecal egg count before a dose will be allowed to be administered.

Sample pots should be dropped to your vet as soon as possible following sampling. Turnaround times for results are generally quite short, so the process will not delay dosing too long if it is necessary.

Dung sampling will allow you to:

Diagnose whether or not there is a worm or fluke issue; Establish the level of infection; Formulate an appropriate dosing regimen with your vet; Test treatment effectiveness and/or resistance against products.

Treatment

Once the samples have be analysed, your vet will prescribe a treatment – that will suit your farm/ management system – if it is required.

It is important to note that previous test results, dosing history, time of the year and weather conditions may have an impact on the treatment prescribed.