Some 53 road fatalities occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kph or higher so far in 2021 – representing 82% of all road fatalities this year, according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The RSA and An Garda Síochána have today (Monday, July 26) published a provisional review of progress in road safety up to July 15, 2021.

The review shows that from January 1, to July 15, 2021, 65 people died on Irish roads in 60 collisions.

This represents 12% fewer collisions and 12% fewer deaths compared to provisional Garda data for the same period in 2020.

A significant majority of fatalities happened outside of urban areas, with 82% of deaths occurring on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kph or higher. The review also found that 406 people were seriously injured in collisions.

Further analysis shows that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists accounted for almost half of all serious injuries (199).

The time between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m was the riskiest on Irish roads, accounting for 31% of fatalities to date this year, the statistics showed.

There were 59% fewer road user fatalities occurring between 12:00a.m and 8:00a.m compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of fatalities occurring at the weekend decreased by a quarter versus last year.

Other notable findings included:

Up to (and including) July 15, 2019, 38 drivers, six passengers, seven pedestrians, 12 motorcyclists and two pedal cyclists have been killed on Irish roads;

25% decrease in the number of fatalities occurring at the weekend compared to 2020;

April was the worst month for road fatalities with 19 deaths – road traffic volumes were 170% higher in April 2021 vs. April 2020;

29% reduction in those killed aged 56 and older;

The highest number of fatalities among all road users occurred in Dublin (11) with five counties (Leitrim, Claire, Offaly, Laois, Carlow) having no deaths during the period examined;

There has been an increase in deaths amongst drivers, 38 (+9) and motorcyclists, 12 (+3);

(-12) and cyclists, 2 (-2); 75% of fatalities were male (49) and 25% of fatalities (16) were female;

157 drivers, 50 passengers, 85 cyclists, 58 pedestrians and 56 motorcyclists were seriously injured up to June 30, 2021.

Commenting, Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), said: “While road deaths may be down this year, it should be viewed against an increase in deaths in 2020.

“Deaths fell in most European countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, but not in Ireland.

“As a result, Ireland has slipped from second safest country in the EU 27 to fifth,” he continued.

“Our own research is telling us that one factor behind this is a deterioration in road user behaviour. The Driver Attitudes and Behaviour Survey which we conducted late last year revealed more drivers admitting to speeding in 50kph and 100kph speed zones.

“It also showed an increase in motorists texting while driving plus driving while fatigued and nodding off while behind the wheel. This research confirms what our colleagues in An Garda Síochána are seeing in reality on the roads, with many drivers taking unnecessary risks.

“More drivers and motorcyclists have been killed on the road in 2021, so I’m asking everyone who gets behind the wheel to slow down and stay focused, especially as traffic volumes increase and return to normal levels in the coming months,” Waide added.

Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry, of An Garda Síochána’s Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said:

“Speed is a factor in one third of fatal collisions in Ireland and unfortunately, we continue to see a minority of motorists drive at speeds in excess of the legal limit on our roads.

“Last year, An Garda Síochána issued 181,263 Fixed Charge Notices to motorists for speeding and we are seeing detections continue to rise across 2021.

Highlighting a focus on speeding and similar offences for the bank holiday weekend on urban and rural roads, Chief Superintendent Hennebry continued: “If you are heading on staycation this weekend, please leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

“Take breaks and if you feel tired, pull over. Make sure that caravans and other loads are properly secured before you start your journey. Finally, we would appeal to motorists visiting tourist spots and beaches to park legally and be mindful of emergency vehicles requiring access to such areas.”

The RSA and An Garda Síochána’s review of road safety covering the period January 1 – July 15, 2021 is available here.

To date in 2021, a total of 71 people have died on Irish roads, seven less than the same period in 2020.